A full roster of autumn Chamber events

I am looking forward to the Chamber’s partnership with Cornerstone Bank to offer an important training centered on counterfeit detection. Can you tell if a bill is counterfeit? According to the United States Department of Treasury, an estimated $70 million in counterfeit bills are in circulation and now it is not only the larger bills. York Chamber Of Commerce along with Cornerstone Bank will host Counterfeit Training on Wednesday, November 3, (2:45 p.m. or 4 p.m.) at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Take part in a hands-on training session and in no time you and your employees will be able to spot a fake bill and reduce the chance of your business suffering a loss. Sessions are a great training opportunity for any business! Length of each session is under an hour. There is no cost to attend, but in order for us to be best prepared, please RSVP to madonnam@yorkchamber.org by November 1 and note the session time you choose. I would encourage any business that handles cash to take part in this important training.