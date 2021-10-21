A full roster of autumn Chamber events

Downtown Trick or Treating will take place next Wednesday, October 27 from 3-5 p.m. There are over 80 York businesses taking part in the fun. Here are a few quick reminders that may be helpful to families. We will again utilize zones to help families make the plan that works best for them. Each zone has public parking lots available for use. In addition, our office has reached out to Old York Plaza and Grand Central Foods and have received permission to promote parking availability at their locations.
We are so thankful that York College’s volleyball team, under the direction of Coach Chrystal Nething, will be assisting us as crossing guards during the event. They will not be at every corner but at several we feel will need extra eyes and hands. Trick or treating will take place from Third Street to 11th Street on both Lincoln and Grant as well as east to Burlington Avenue and west to Platte Avenue.
Businesses are doing their best to prepare to have enough for all children; however, please keep in mind, all locations will offer treats while their supply lasts. One way to make sure the supply remains adequate is to be mindful that treats are for the children. Adults are asked to refrain from asking for treats. A current listing of participating locations can be found on our website at: https://yorkchamber.org/trickortreat/.
There are several other family and adult activities that will be taking place over the next week with Halloween and I encourage you to check out the community calendar of events at https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/.
I am looking forward to the Chamber’s partnership with Cornerstone Bank to offer an important training centered on counterfeit detection. Can you tell if a bill is counterfeit? According to the United States Department of Treasury, an estimated $70 million in counterfeit bills are in circulation and now it is not only the larger bills. York Chamber Of Commerce along with Cornerstone Bank will host Counterfeit Training on Wednesday, November 3, (2:45 p.m. or 4 p.m.) at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Take part in a hands-on training session and in no time you and your employees will be able to spot a fake bill and reduce the chance of your business suffering a loss. Sessions are a great training opportunity for any business! Length of each session is under an hour. There is no cost to attend, but in order for us to be best prepared, please RSVP to madonnam@yorkchamber.org by November 1 and note the session time you choose. I would encourage any business that handles cash to take part in this important training.
The Chamber Ambassadors always look forward to the annual Business After Hours Salute to Educators event at Chance R on Friday, November 5. The community is invited to join the Chamber and its businesses to come and enjoy complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and connect with the education community in York County. There is always great food and fantastic conversation going on throughout the evening. Once again, there will be awesome prizes on display. Those attending the event will be encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win those prizes. All raffle proceeds go toward the Chamber’s scholarships that are awarded in the spring to graduating seniors in York County. Mark your calendars to join us on Friday, November 5 from 5 – 7 at Chances R for the Salute to Educators Social event (this is a 21 and over event).
This past week, I met with Jerry Wilkinson to talk about Vibe@5 that will be hosted November 11, in McCool Junction at Stone Creek Event Center. This past year, Jerry and Melanie Wilkinson took over the operations of Stone Creek and the team cannot wait to show off the updates and changes that have been made. The facility now boasts a top-notch bridal suite along with technology investments that will accommodate meetings and other office gatherings. The JW’s Crew will be serving a complimentary signature drink along with appetizers (while supplies last) in addition to offering cash bar service. Throughout the evening, Patriotic Music Bingo will be going on for attendees to take part in and enjoy. Jerry will also be honoring members of the armed services (active and retired) with a special gift. Stone Creek continues to reserve for private events and has also been booking entertainers for public events. Adults 21 and over are invited to come for Vibe @ 5, Thursday, November 11 at Stone Creek Event Center in McCool!
The holiday season will be upon us quickly and the Chamber will continue to ask consumers to “Keep the Cheer Here!” this season. Whether it is holiday shopping or you are looking for service providers, we encourage everyone to check out all the great local options we have available throughout the area. We will be getting information out soon about the popular Holiday Rewards program. Do business with our Chamber businesses and have an opportunity to win Chamber Checks!
As always, I encourage everyone to stay up to date with news and happenings by signing up for Chamber Chat (weekly news/events from the Chamber): https://yorkchamber.org/chamber-chat/ or use the link earlier in the article that takes you to the One County One Calendar that lists the events for the area.