A day of remembrance

On Memorial Day we set aside time to honor and remember those who put on our nation’s uniform and gave their lives in defense of our freedoms. The willingness of many to defend our borders, our freedom, and our Republic is what keeps the American dream alive and the United States a prominent leader on the world stage. We are reminded of the selfless acts of heroism of our armed forces who served in past conflicts and those who continue to serve around the world today.

This past week, I supported three pieces of legislation to honor our nation’s heroes. First, my colleagues and I introduced a Memorial Day Resolution recognizing and honoring those who have died in service to our country. The resolution calls on all Americans to observe Memorial Day as a special day of remembrance, and to observe it with respect, pride, and admiration. I also cosponsored the Global War on Terrorism Location Act, a bill which would formally begin the process of establishing a National Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC.