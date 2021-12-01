A culture of life

It’s no secret that I am a strong advocate for pro-life, pro-woman policies. As a member of the Nebraska Legislature, I supported a bill that banned most abortions in Nebraska after 20 weeks of pregnancy, the point at which unborn babies begin to be able to feel pain. Nebraska was the first state in the nation to pass a bill of this kind. And we passed it 44 votes to 5, with senators from all over the political spectrum – Democrat, Republican, pro-choice, and pro-life – coming together to protect our unborn children.

Nebraska’s law passed in 2010. Eight years later, the state of Mississippi passed a similar law, also on a bipartisan basis. The law was immediately challenged in the courts, with a federal judge blocking it from going into effect. Mississippi appealed to the Supreme Court, and the Justices agreed to hear the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, starting on December 1.

The question at the heart of this case, which will be argued by Mississippi’s first-ever woman attorney general, is clear: Should the Court uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion limit and leave room for states to make their own abortion policy? In July, I joined over 200 members of Congress in sending an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, in which we argue that the Court’s answer to this question should be a resounding “yes.”