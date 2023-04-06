It has been a busy week here in the Nebraska Legislature. We also began the first of our many scheduled days of late nights where we work until at least 9 p.m. and often later.

One bill that I introduced, LB667, advanced to Final Reading as part of a package of bills designed to refine how the Nebraska Liquor Control Act is implemented.

My priority bill, LB584 that institutes an excise tax on vaping for the first time, was reported to the General File by the Revenue Committee by a vote of 8-0. Vaping has become a big problem among Nebraska teenagers. Equalizing the tax treatment of vaping with other nicotine products is an important first step.

The Nebraska Legislature approved LB77 to Final Reading by a vote of 31-10. LB77, which I supported, retains Nebraska’s current concealed carry permit program while making it an option rather than a requirement in order to comply with last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down states’ ability to require concealed carry permits. LB77 further retains the requirements of background checks for the purchase of a firearm and also that of a person concealed carrying a handgun to inform law enforcement of that fact. Gun owners are still incentivized to obtain a concealed carry permit as they would be unable to cross state lines and conceal carry without one.

We also considered LB754 for the first time. LB754 is a tax package that accelerates the income tax rate reduction approved last year for the top individual tax bracket as well as the state corporate income tax, provides for child care tax credits to families, facilities and caregivers, eliminates the state income tax on Social Security benefits among other things. Nebraska’s top tax bracket starts at $29,000 for individuals and $58,000 for those married filing jointly.

While some have stated that the income tax reduction is only for the wealthy, and it would indeed give them a tax reduction as well, a Nebraskan who makes $15 an hour working full time would receive a reduction in their income taxes. It is also important to note that Nebraskans earning more than $75,000 a year comprise less than 32 percent of the total number of taxpayers yet they pay more than 80 percent of the total income taxes in our state. Nebraska currently has a record $2.3 billion of taxpayers’ hard earned income in our rainy day fund. I voted along with a majority of my colleagues, by a vote of 41-0, to advance LB754 to its next round of consideration in order to return a portion of those dollars back to the taxpayers.

We next move onto consideration of property tax relief, funding for our public schools, and other bills. It is my privilege to serve District 24 and I remain hopeful that we can continue to consider legislation that improves our great state.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know! My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs.