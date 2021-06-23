A bipartisan surface transportation bill

When I talk about how important the agriculture industry is to our state, I often mention that one in four Nebraska jobs wouldn’t exist without it. But that is only part of the story: These jobs contribute more than $25 billion to our economy each year, and 96% of our nearly 50,000 farms and ranches are owned by Nebraska families.

As a cattle rancher, I understand how much work goes on behind the scenes, long before your local supermarket can stock its shelves with Nebraska-born steak. After raising our cattle, we send them to feedlots, then to packers and wholesalers, who process them before sending the final product to the grocery store. Each of these links in the cattle supply chain relies on haulers to get livestock where it needs to go.

Livestock haulers move a live, perishable product, and federal regulations should account for this unique part of the industry. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a recent hearing that “we recognize that hauling live cattle, for example, is not the same thing as a truckload of printer paper, and it’s important to be able to tell the difference.”