60 and Counting

This past weekend I started my sixth decade on earth and it was quite the celebration.

It started out on Friday. I woke up to a very bright and shiny sign in my yard that told everyone who saw it that I was 60. It was a very nice gesture provided by the Cox clan. It stayed up all weekend.

Of course it was all over Facebook as well. It was nice hearing from friends and family all over the country though.

I think the biggest surprise was hearing for the first time in 40 years from an old neighbor, John Lindstrom. We spoke for over 45 minutes reminiscing about growing up in the old neighborhood. He has a photographic memory and he brought up events, names and memories for me I hadn’t thought of in years. He remembered things I couldn’t dream of, which was fun. I’ve got his email address and phone number now so I know it won’t be another 40 years until we talk again.