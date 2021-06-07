60 and Counting

This past weekend I started my sixth decade on earth and it was quite the celebration.
It started out on Friday. I woke up to a very bright and shiny sign in my yard that told everyone who saw it that I was 60. It was a very nice gesture provided by the Cox clan. It stayed up all weekend.
Of course it was all over Facebook as well. It was nice hearing from friends and family all over the country though.
I think the biggest surprise was hearing for the first time in 40 years from an old neighbor, John Lindstrom. We spoke for over 45 minutes reminiscing about growing up in the old neighborhood. He has a photographic memory and he brought up events, names and memories for me I hadn’t thought of in years. He remembered things I couldn’t dream of, which was fun. I’ve got his email address and phone number now so I know it won’t be another 40 years until we talk again.
The next day we met my sister and husband and son along with my mother for lunch. Susan Cox even braved the time and met us for lunch. She sat next to my sister and since they had a teaching career, they talked a lot during lunch -- which left my mom without anyone to talk to. We talked about her first visit to the Sunday Brunch. How she HAD to sample everything on the buffet and coming back to the table with a plate that a linebacker would blush over, but she finished it. Then there was a time when she spat out a piece of roll in the middle of the restaurant. She accidently buttered her roll with tartar sauce. The staff at the R still talk about it today.
We then went to Kirby’s to satisfy my sister’s urge to shop. She was using the gift certificate we gave her for her birthday a week before. She left very happy with her purchases. It was great seeing them and I look forward to seeing them again when my brother from Denver will come back for the College World Series. I had just seen my older brother and his wife last month when I got to meet their granddaughter, Lilah. Bob also brought this great cake from my co-workers at Grand Central. They also gave a card that they all signed. That really brought back a lot of great memories for me. The cake had a great message on it that I can’t go into right now. The cake was delicious and they did a great job decorating it.
The next day we had a late lunch at Pizza Hut, which was also very tasty. I got some great gifts this weekend too. I really appreciate all the cards, messages and gifts this weekend. It really made me feel good.
I thought I would have a new round of Mom Stories to share but she was on very good behavior this time. We think it’s because of Susan being there. Maybe next time.