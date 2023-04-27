Our York University “grandson,” Carlos Cesar Ortega Arguelles will be receiving his diploma tomorrow morning at the Campbell Activity Center. I say “ours” because he interned for the YCDC offices for the last two years, and he quickly became part of our office family . . . even more so after his father in Venezuela passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident just days after his 21st birthday and shortly after he arrived back on campus in late August. Because of strict visa protocols he was not allowed to return home to mourn with his family, so we tried our best to become a family for him here. We cheered on the Panthers at all of his home soccer games, where he is an excellent midfielder for York University, hosted him and a couple of his best friends for meals, explored and shared some amazing dining opportunities in the area, and gladly let he and his roommate Walid make us some mean empanadas!

Carlos will be interning at York State Bank this summer and continuing his Masters Studies at Bellevue University this coming fall for a degree in finance and analytics. With two more years of soccer eligibility remaining, we are already marking our calendars to attend. Plus, he is from a beautiful place off the coast of eastern Venezuela with the most beautiful name of Margarita Island, which we hope to visit, at his request, very soon.

Congratulations, Mr. Carlos Ortega. We are so proud of you, what you have accomplished and where you are going. Not only are we very proud of you, your mom and little bother are proud of you, and most importantly, I know your father is very proud of you. He’s been with you on this journey.

The more formal “Mr. Bob” from last year quickly evolved into “abuelo”, which is Spanish for grandpa. I have to admit I wasn’t quite ready to be called grandpa, but have embraced it. I am very honored that you asked me, as your adopted “abuelo” (grandpa), to escort you to your graduation stage, “nieto.”

The SENTC (Southeast Nebraska Travel Council) made York their meeting destination one week ago today. We ended up with 20+ visitors including some of the husbands and children of a couple of the members. They were impressed with the York University Hulitt Hall renovations and the views out of the third-floor meeting room. While on campus, thanks to Brent Magner, they thoroughly enjoyed the personalized tour of Clayton Museum of Ancient History. It was a first-time visit for most of them. An amazing lunch followed at Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool Junction where the burgers, shrimp baskets and onion rings all got thumbs up! Afterwards they were turned loose to leave some of their out-of-town dollars in downtown York.

As soon as I know the names of the traveler counselors staffing the York Westbound Information Center this summer, I will share them. I believe that Micheal Collins, who is charge of the program for the Nebraska Tourism Commission, is in the process of interviewing applicants.

The 2023 NETA Brochure Swap will be held May 16-17 in Kearney. Once again, I will be loading up the new Experience York publication, Clayton Museum of Ancient History, 50 Miles of Smiles, Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, Lee’s Marbles, York County Visitors Guide and Wessels Living History Farm rack cards to swap out with the other CVB’s, chambers, attractions, events, rest area information centers and museums that are attending from all points across Nebraska. Kerry the KIA will be loaded down! New 2023 publications and rack cards will be on the shelves by Friday.

To Tina Takasaki from Ted Takasaki . . . spread your wings and fly high!

For your calendars:

• April 29 -- York University Commencement - Campbell Event Center 9 a.m.

• May 4 -- Wessels Living History Farm opens for the season

• May 5 -- York High School All-Sports Banquet - York City Auditorium 6 p.m.

• May 7 -- York High School Baccalaureate - York High School Theater

• May 13 -- Peyton Parker Lane All-Inclusive Playground Grand Opening - Mincks Park 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• May 14 -- York High School Graduation - York City Auditorium 2 p.m.

• May 18 -- VIBE @ 5 - Fillman Insurance Agency Celebrating 100 years of insurance service to York! 4:30 -6 p.m.

• May 29 -- Waco Community Betterment Annual Memorial Day Breakfast - Waco Community Building 8 -11 a.m.

• June 17 -- York Area Cruisers 1st Annual Car Show -Harrison Park