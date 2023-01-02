2023, here we go!

It’s time to make the resolutions again. You know the ones. We make these great plans to improve our lives, just to ignore them by the end of the month (if not sooner).

Each year I vow to lose weight only to be bored with that by the end of January. I’ve decided not to do that to myself again. Besides, I lost over 50 pounds last year. Of course, having a stroke helped with that. I did start to swim last year. During the cold snap, I didn’t feel like getting out of bed, but I miss that, so I need to get back in the grove. I can do things that do not require a lot of work by myself…such as being nicer, appreciating what I have, cleaning the house. I’ll admit I spend a lot of my mornings watching TV. If I would turn it off after the news and do some work around the house, that would be good. Once the spring arrives there are two dogs who would love to go on more walks. Then there are more baking things I could stockpile and have ready, instead of rushing at the last minute.

The one thing that really needs my attention is my room. It looks like a goat exploded in there. I need to get in the habit of throwing dirty clothes in the basket and putting things away. That would make a huge difference.

We took Susan out for New Year’s Eve dinner. It was very nice and we were home by 8 p.m. I fell asleep before 10:30, but that’s fine with me.

What do I want from 2023? Mostly, I want to gain my strength back to pre-stroke times. I know it will take time but it’s getting old. I realize my cane is going to be a permanent part of my life for quite a while, and I need to get used to it. I can manage it. I also want to hear from disability once and for all whether I get it or not.

I’m so grateful the library has allowed me to do some volunteer work this past year. It’s not the most glamourous work, but it gets me out of the house. I get to see a lot of the public too, plus the library needs the work to be done. I clean and disinfect all 5,000 of their books. I’m through with half of the collection right now but they are always getting new books. It’s also good to see what all they have available. I’m doing young adult books right now. Wow, the collection they have is amazing. I’m not sure the community knows how many series they have for young readers. I’m hoping more and more people discover what the library has. It’s also fun to watch how helpful the library staff is. They deal with all sorts of people asking all sorts of questions daily, and they do it with a smile. I wouldn’t have the patience for that job, so I’m glad they have the staff they do!

Well, here’s to a healthy and happy 2023. I’m grateful the York New-Times gives me this opportunity to have a community voice and thanks to you for reading this.