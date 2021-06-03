2021-22 Leadership York application period is open

The application can be found online at https://yorkchamber.org/leadership/.

The Frenzy Committee has completed the first pickup of change from the distributed Frenzy donation boxes and they will do regular pickups on Tuesdays throughout the month of June. We continue to ask if you have extra change at the register, to consider placing a donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at https://yorkchamber.org/on-line-payment/. The donation box locations are listed on our website and social media pages.

A few other opportunities to donate at local registers are at Grand Central Foods and York Ace Hardware. Donation coupons are at the Grand Central Foods’ checkout stands. Simply scan the coupon when you make your purchase and one dollar will be donated to Firecracker Frenzy. York Ace Hardware will be assisting in the effort by asking shoppers if they would like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Firecracker Frenzy T-shirts can also be purchased for $20 at multiple locations in York. Local retail shops are Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and the Chamber Office. Online orders can be made at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy.