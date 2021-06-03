2021-22 Leadership York application period is open

In the spring of 2020, the difficult decision was made to not hold the 2020-21 Leadership York class. The steering committee spent a long time on Zoom meetings as well as talking with various host organizations prior to making the decision.
During that time, there may not have been any classes meeting, but this group continued to connect with one another to fine tune the program so they could be ready to go if the COVID situation would allow.
As the vaccines became more readily available and the case counts trended downward, all things were pointing to go and it was decided that Leadership York will welcome its 26th class this fall.
Committee Chair Scott Koch notes that Leadership York is a program designed to enhance the leadership abilities within our community and county. The program accepts applicants that reside and/or work in York County. Leadership York hopes to represent a cross-section of citizens from a variety of backgrounds and graduates bring divergent perspectives to address the needs of our area.
The funding Leadership receives from area organizations assists in underwriting some of the expenses of this program. As a direct result of the outstanding support we have received from local businesses and service organizations, the program has continued to keep the costs to the participants extremely low when compared to other such programs in the state. The Leadership York Steering Committee is asking employers to talk with their team members and encourage them to apply for the 2021-22 Leadership York Class.
The application can be found online at https://yorkchamber.org/leadership/.
The Frenzy Committee has completed the first pickup of change from the distributed Frenzy donation boxes and they will do regular pickups on Tuesdays throughout the month of June. We continue to ask if you have extra change at the register, to consider placing a donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at https://yorkchamber.org/on-line-payment/. The donation box locations are listed on our website and social media pages.
A few other opportunities to donate at local registers are at Grand Central Foods and York Ace Hardware. Donation coupons are at the Grand Central Foods’ checkout stands. Simply scan the coupon when you make your purchase and one dollar will be donated to Firecracker Frenzy. York Ace Hardware will be assisting in the effort by asking shoppers if they would like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Firecracker Frenzy T-shirts can also be purchased for $20 at multiple locations in York. Local retail shops are Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and the Chamber Office. Online orders can be made at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy.
The Balloon Days schedule is packed full. Festivities get going at York Country Club on Friday, July 16, with the golf tournament benefitting the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Organizers have been busy reaching out to both sponsors and teams to fill this tournament. If you want to support the cause, but golf is not your thing, come out later for music bingo, karaoke, silent auction and a dance. I encourage you to go to https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/ and find more information on calendar of events (July 16).
Also happening on the 16th is the Beach Party from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Family Aquatic Center hosted by York Parks and Recreation. At 6 p.m., Parks and Rec will host a Cornhole Tournament at York Country Club.
Saturday, July 17, Downtown York is where you want to be! Local merchants will have bargains galore on the sidewalks in front of their stores. This longstanding tradition of sidewalk sales in Downtown York is something we all look forward to. While you are downtown, be sure and check out the student stores that will be set up amongst the businesses. These students will have just completed a two-week ESI Camp where they learned to develop their business and create the products they are selling. ESI Camp is coordinated through York County Development Corporation (YCDC), York Public Schools and Nebraska Extension in York.
Beginning at 9 a.m., YCDC will also be hosting the Adult Involvement Fair. Organizations are still being accepted and YCDC would like to invite any and all York County service clubs, community groups, church groups, or non-profits to our second annual Adult Involvement Fair. Groups will be interspersed among the sidewalk sales. With a year off due to COVID, the crew at York’s Holthus Convention Center are excited to host Transportation Exploration once again for the children in our community. A new attraction this year will be a tethered hot air balloon ride! This is a free event and the gates will be open from 9 a.m. until noon. Businesses or organizations interested in participating can email tcarlson@cityofyork.net for more information.
Cool yourself down after all that shopping and exploring by taking part in the citywide water fight in Downtown York at 2 p.m. Each year, I see family and friend groups enjoy cooling off during this fun event. There will be popsicles (while supplies last) provided thanks to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The weekend will close with a drive-in movie at the Family Aquatic Center beginning at 9 p.m. We invite you to come and shop, and enjoy York July 16 and 17!
I am thankful for all of the energy that surrounds this summer’s festivities and am thankful to see both residents and guests to York enjoying all our community has to offer.