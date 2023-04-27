The 108th Legislature achieved a milestone this past week in passing our first set of laws for this session. It took 63 days for the Nebraska Legislature to pass its first bill, setting a record in the process - though not a record to brag about. LB376, the General Affairs priority bill, became the first package of bills to advance to Governor Pillen’s desk this year. LB376 contained a number of non-controversial bills including one of mine, LB667, which updates the Nebraska Liquor Control Act.

A few other bills also made it to the Governor’s desk this week. One of these bills, LB77, allows a gun owner to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. This bill places Nebraska law in compliance with last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of states’ gun permits.

LB77 does not change our current law that requires background checks for the purchase of a firearm. This bill also retains the requirement that a person has to inform law enforcement that they are carrying a concealed firearm when interacting with them. Gun owners are still able to obtain a concealed carry permit. It is no longer required, but optional. However, those who do not obtain a permit would be unable to cross state lines and conceal carry without one.

LB77 also prevents the conceal carry of firearms by minors, unless that minor is a member of the military or law enforcement. It also prohibits the conceal carry of firearms to athletic events or in banks, bars or any business holding a liquor license, churches, courts, hospitals or other medical facilities, colleges, universities, schools, police stations, local, county or state governing bodies, as well as into any polling or voting site. Any business that chooses to prohibit people from concealed carrying a firearm is allowed to do so as long as they conspicuously post notice that it is not allowed on the premises.

LB77 continues to forbid the conceal carry of firearms by prohibited persons including those who violate a protection order. Citizens of Nebraska are further prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm while consuming alcohol or while under the influence of illegal drugs. I voted in support of LB77, which passed by a vote of 33-14.

There are several hundred bills that have been reported out of committee to the General File. Most of these bills will not be considered this year as we only have 24 legislative days left in the session. I remain hopeful that some of the bills I introduced are among those considered. These include: LB585 which provides enhanced suicide prevention training in our schools; LB584 that begins to address the vaping epidemic among our teens; and LB586 that increases clinical nurse training in underserved areas of our state, which are most often rural.

As time runs short we will see more efforts to move multiple bills forward within “Christmas-tree” packages. We are considering bills all day and well into the evening most days. This makes for a real challenge to identify which parts of these “Christmas-tree” packages are good legislation and which need to be worked on more. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns about the bills we are working on here in our Capitol.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know! My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs.