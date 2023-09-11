Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom, 2 stall garage, home nestled on a generous 1.33-acre lot. This well-maintained residence boasts a delightful 1.5 story design, providing a unique architectural appeal. Step inside and be greeted by a formal dining room, perfect for hosting memorable gatherings with loved ones. The abundance of space throughout the home ensures comfort and flexibility for all your lifestyle needs. The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with ample counter and cabinet space, providing the perfect setting for culinary adventures. Prepare delicious meals while enjoying views of the expansive backyard, creating a seamless blend of functionality and serenity. Additionally, there are two sheds on the property, providing even more storage options for your convenience. Don't miss the chance to make this wonderful property your own. Schedule your showing today.