Contract Pending. Only 40 minutes from Lincoln, and 15 minutes from Seward this one story home in Utica sits on a serene .59 of an acre lot, overlooking a tranquil bean field. It is perfect for anyone who wants to spend their spare time relaxing in their yard or garden. The main floor features 2 bedrooms, one that connects to the bathroom, a living room, a nice square kitchen with a lot of storage, a formal dinning room and a large breezeway that connects the house with the 2 stall garage. The breezeway is a great feature to organize all your shoes and bags year round. The basement has 2 more bedrooms with egress windows, a bathroom/laundry combo, and additional living space that would make a great office, extra living room, or playroom. The large patio overlooks your giant yard and garden beds. This property lets you enjoy the peace and quiet you would find living in the country but the sense of connections you get from living in a small town. Utica is eligible for USDA loans.