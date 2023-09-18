Remington Homes' Dakota floor plan. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story home in the new Shadow Brook subdivision just north of York Elementary School. 3 stall attached garage. The main floor features a large living room with tons of natural light. Open floor plan. The kitchen has a center island, pantry, white cabinets with Quartz counter top and tile backsplash. Kitchen appliances are included. White painted trim and interior doors throughout the home. Main floor laundry/mud room with 1/2 bath right off the garage. All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd level. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and private 3/4 bath with double sinks. The basement is currently unfinished and has an egress window and rough-in plumbing for a future bath. The builder can finish the basement upon a buyer's request. Nice patio along with full sod and underground sprinklers.