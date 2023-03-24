GREENWOOD -- One person was killed after a house fire broke out in Greenwood late Thursday night, according to the Cass County sheriff.

The fire at 170 3rd St. in Greenwood was reported to authorities just before 11 p.m. Thursday, when rescue crews from four volunteer fire agencies responded to the blaze, Sheriff Robert Sorensen said in a news release.

Crews from Greenwood, Waverly, Ashland and Murdock worked to put out the fire, which resulted in one fatality, Sorensen said the news release.

He did not identify the deceased person.

The State Fire Marshal Agency is investigating the cause of the fire, Sorensen said.

A call to Greenwood Fire and Rescue went unanswered Friday morning. The sheriff's office did not return phone calls seeking additional information.

Adam Matzner, the Fire Marshal Agency's chief investigator, did not respond to inquiries about the cause of the fire.