On Damar Hamlin and a scary Monday night moment

Football can be a pretty scary games at times, but the Damar Hamlin injury on Monday Night Football this past week was a whole other level of frightening.

Injuries are a part of the game and of all sports, of course, but what happened during the first quarter of the MNF tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals should never happen. It was a freak accident, in which the contact when Hamlin went to tackle Bengals wideout Tee Higgins occurred in just the right spot to send Hamlin into cardiac arrest.

Medical staff administered CPR to Hamlin right there on the field and the defender was taken to a hospital, where some positive updates on his status have come out over the past couple days. As of sitting down to write this column Thursday morning, the most recent update from the Bills’ Twitter account reads as follows:

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

I’m no medical expert and I’m certainly not a doctor, but that sounds like pretty close to the best-case scenario at this stage. First and foremost, my thoughts continue to be with Damar, his family and friends and the entire Bills organization as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the injury.

Putting aside the football aspect for a moment, the single most important priority at this juncture should be hoping Damar is able to recover and live a relatively normal life after this without losing any major ability to function in day-to-day living.

I also continue to keep thinking of Higgins, who did nothing wrong on the play yet has to deal with all the mental side effects that come from knowing he was the last one to make contact with Damar before he went down. It was routine contact on Higgins’ part with no malicious intent behind it, and I do hope he’s not beating himself up too much because what happened wasn’t his fault. It was just a fluke accident.

On a more positive note, I came away very impressed with both head coaches – Sean McDermott for Buffalo, Zac Taylor for Cincinnati – and the way they handled a difficult situation. Ditto goes for many people involved with the Monday Night Football telecast, each of whom were put in a very challenging position and most of whom handled the entire situation very admirably.

In particular, Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark navigated the circumstances with poise and grace – as did Booger McFarland and Joe Buck, among others. My respect for each of them shot way up Monday night.

To close out, I must give the NFL props for ultimately doing the right thing. There was no way the game could have possibly continued Monday night, and even though the scheduling logistics are a nightmare I do think opting not to resume the game this week is also the right call.

I’ve said it numerous times before, but some things are bigger than sports. Damar Hamlin’s health is undeniably the top priority at this moment, and it’s also important to have the grace to allow anybody impacted by Monday night’s accident to have the time and space to navigate and sort through their emotions without being forced onto a football field to resume the game.

I understand this particular matchup carries significant playoff implications and the scheduling logistics are now a mess, but at the end of the day football is just a game and means very little in the grand scheme of life. The human aspect of Monday’s accident comes first above all else, and any potential on-field ramifications are a problem for a later date.