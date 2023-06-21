Related to this story

Richard ‘Dick’ Ellis

Richard “Dick” Eugene Ellis age 91, of York, died Sunday June 18, 2023 at Lincoln. He was born December 21, 1931 to Clinton and Margaret (Bagg…

Carol Heng

Carol Heng, age 87, of York, died Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Omaha. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York.