Nearly five years ago, Jeremy Wright went back to school to become a doctor.

More than two weeks ago, Wright, 50, graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and officially became a doctor of medicine.

Wright’s graduation is another milestone in career change that began at the age of 46. Having worked in mental health counseling, Wright considered pursuing a doctorate — but he wasn’t sure in which field. In 2013, Wright was working with child psychiatrist (the now late) Dr. Paul Fine. Wright, recalled Fine asking him, “Have you ever thought about medical school?”

From there, Wright took pre-med classes at Metropolitan Community College — the same institution where he had taught English. He then passed his MCAT exam, paving his way to acceptance at UNMC beginning in the fall 2018 semester. By then, he and his wife, Annette’s, two children were teenagers. Annette is the editor of the weekly Jewish Press newspaper.

“I wanted to wait until my kids were old enough to kind of take care of themselves … before I was going to disappear for a while in my books and studies,” Wright said. “I didn’t want to start that while they were little. I wanted to be a real active part of their day.”

While nearly twice the age of the average first-year medical school student — 24, according to the American Medical Association — Wright said he bonded with his younger classmates. He said he immediately connected with a group of students, who had just earned their bachelors’ degrees, when he and those students happened to be seated next to each other in a lecture hall.

“We just hit it off. We became really good friends,” Wright said. “My whole friend group in medical school was actually just the traditional students.”

One of Wright’s friends, Geoffroy Napon, was a student in 2015 when he first met Wright, who was teaching at MCC. Napon, who graduated from UNMC with Wright at the age of 28, described his former teacher and classmate “open-minded.”

“He’s always reading,” Napon said. “He always brings a lot of good information and shares with his classmates. He always offered to help you out.”

Wright made a similar impression on at least one of his professors. Kim Schenarts, student wellness advocate for UNMC’s College of Medicine, noted the depth of the conversations she has had with Wright.

“He’s lived this really rich, full life. He looks at everything with just such optimism. He has such a unique insight into every experience,” she said. “He’s easy to go down a rabbit hole with. You’re like, ‘Whoa, this is going places I didn’t see. But I’m going along for the ride.’”

Originally, Wright planned to graduate before he turned 50. But he decided to take some time off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

About three months before he graduated this year, Wright did a monthlong rotation at an Israeli hospital located in Nahariya, a city near the Syrian border.

Wright, who had studied abroad for three semesters during his undergraduate career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said he was inspired to do a rotation at the Israeli hospital after he heard how they treated victims of Syria’s civil war.

“The Israelis would sneak them over the border under the cover of darkness … and treat them overnight,” he said. “By morning, they would sneak them back over the border and get them home after giving them medical treatment.”

Now that Wright has his medical degree, he is set to begin a three-year residency in Sioux City, Iowa, at a family medicine clinic, which operates under the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, next month. Wright will see patients from two Sioux City hospitals.

After he completes his residency, Wright said he wants to treat patients who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Wright traces his desire to treat those patients through a UNMC class, as well as a visit to the Nebraska AIDS Project.

Wright wants to be a doctor that can correctly balance LGBTQ+ patients’ basic and specific medical needs.

“I don’t think LGBTQ+ people feel like they have good access to primary care,” he said. “I think they’re concerned whether (doctors) will do the right thing with their medications.”

Wherever Wright’s path leads, he has set himself up for a “career of a lifetime,” according to Schenarts.

“He’s going to take the world and he’s going to have a ball,” she said.