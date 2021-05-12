Old sports guy struggling to hold up his end

The world of spring high school sports is about to come crashing down upon sports editor Ken Kush, New Kid on the Block Christian Horn and this aging scribe.

I told Ken earlier today (Tuesday) his schedule has what little remains of my head fairly spinning.

Wednesday (yesterday in your world) four of our Class D schools beckoned from the district track and field meet in Osceola.

Four teams doesn’t sound all that daunting, I admit, until we do a bit of math.

Four teams multiplied by 2 (girls and boys are covered separately) is eight from the practical point of view of our workload. Now multiply 8 by 34 (17 track and field events each for boys and girls) and you get 272 potential photo ops.

All eight teams will not have a boy and a girl in every event, of course, so the true number will be something fewer than 272. But any way we slice and dice the arithmetic it adds up to more kids doing more stuff than two of us could possibly photograph.

Christian and I promise to do the best we can … overwhelming odds against us be hanged.

Come Thursday (today in your world) the schedule spikes straight up from one district meet to three.