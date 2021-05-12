Old sports guy struggling to hold up his end

The world of spring high school sports is about to come crashing down upon sports editor Ken Kush, New Kid on the Block Christian Horn and this aging scribe.
I told Ken earlier today (Tuesday) his schedule has what little remains of my head fairly spinning.
Wednesday (yesterday in your world) four of our Class D schools beckoned from the district track and field meet in Osceola.
Four teams doesn’t sound all that daunting, I admit, until we do a bit of math.
Four teams multiplied by 2 (girls and boys are covered separately) is eight from the practical point of view of our workload. Now multiply 8 by 34 (17 track and field events each for boys and girls) and you get 272 potential photo ops.
All eight teams will not have a boy and a girl in every event, of course, so the true number will be something fewer than 272. But any way we slice and dice the arithmetic it adds up to more kids doing more stuff than two of us could possibly photograph.
Christian and I promise to do the best we can … overwhelming odds against us be hanged.
Come Thursday (today in your world) the schedule spikes straight up from one district meet to three.
Ken will pile into his car and book it down to Fairbury to watch the Dukes run, leap about and throw a variety of stuff.
Christian has schools to cover way out in Wood River.
As for the token old guy, I will slide down Hwy 81 to Hebron where Centennial and Heartland have been assigned for district qualifying.
Out of all that will come a slew of state qualifiers (typically 20 to 30 or more) from the 10 schools we follow to first sort out, then chase all over again next week at the state track meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Wedge in state tennis Thursday and Friday of next week at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln and you begin to appreciate the Ricochet Rabbit pace the next two weeks will demand of your YNT sports staff.
Are we up to the task?
Smart money says get your bets down on Ken and Christian right away. The early line for me, on the other hand, is ‘sketchy long shot wager’ at best.