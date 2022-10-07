October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This is a time to recognize the victims, survivors, family members, and loved ones of those affected by domestic violence. Domestic violence affects all communities and can affect any one person.

On average:

• Nearly 24 people are victims of physical abuse by an intimate partner every minute in the United States.

• One in four women and one in nine men are affected by domestic violence. Nearly everyone knows someone who has experienced the harmful effects of domestic violence.

• Family and domestic health violence are estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year.

What can you do to support ending violence in our communities? If you know a friend or loved one that has experienced domestic violence, please understand that each person’s story is their own to share. If someone shares their story with you, listen. Then let them know what happened was not their fault. Refer them to speak to one of the crisis centers listed below. If they are thinking about leaving an abuser, talk to them about safety planning before leaving. No woman, man, or child deserves to be abused.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior used to gain power and control over a partner. It leaves lasting scars on victims, their children, and entire communities. Without the help of shelter programs, many victims have no real options. Programs offering assistance to victims of abuse have increased in number and strength over the last fifty years. Access to these services has been key in keeping families safe, secure, and strong.

The Four Corners District has two available crisis centers. Center for Survivors serves the counties of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Nance, Platte, and Polk in Nebraska. Hope Crisis Center covers Seward, York, Saline, Gage, Jefferson, Thayer, and Fillmore counties. Both provide education and information concerning domestic abuse, recovery issues, and healthy relationships. They also give survivors the tools, information, and resources they need to rebuild their lives. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, confidential shelter, personalized advocacy, and emergency financial aid.

To contact them or to learn more:

Center for Survivors

• Crisis Line: 1-800-658-4482

Hope Crisis Center

• Crisis Line: 1-877-388-4673

These services are much needed stepping stones for survivors who are dealing with very difficult and dangerous transitions in their journey towards safety. Local centers are often looking for donations or volunteers. Reach out if you would like to help. Think about posting one of their flyers at your workplace or have brochures available. Together we can make a stand to end domestic violence.

For more information on this topic, go to https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Domestic-Violence.aspx and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499891/

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov