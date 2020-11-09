Susan West

Susan Marie West, age 45 of York, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Lincoln after a courageous four-year battle with ALS. She was born Nov. 3, 1975 to Cordell and Evelyn (Doak) Lewis at Dayton, Ohio. On June 15, 1996 Susan was united in marriage to Jeff West at York.

Susan was a proud mother and wife. She was an office manager at Firefox Rescue Equipment. Susan also waited tables part-time. Susan enjoyed antique shopping, trivia, history, reading and music. She loved making people happy. Susan was generous and a very selfless person. She was an advocate for the research and raising awareness for those who have ALS.

Surviving is her husband, Jeff West of York; daughters, Hali West of Kearney and Trini West of Omaha; son, Logan West of York; sisters, Brenda (Greg) Saltzman of Lushton, Teresa Lewis of York, Karen Williamson of Jacksonville, Fla. and Connie (Mark) Amidon of Missouri Valley, Iowa and brother, Charles Lewis of York. She is also survived by her nieces, Jenn Anderson, Amber Williams, Lisa Koontz and Andrea Norquest; nephews, Eric Pfeffer, David Anderson, Cody Williams and Paul Pfeffer; mother-in-law, Gladys West and step-mother, Helen Lewis of Pleasant Hill, Tenn. Susan is also survived by numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.