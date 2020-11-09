Steve Kline

Steve B. Kline, age 50 of Stromsburg, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Arkansas. Steve was born March 30, 1970 to Lawrence and Sharon (Jacobberger) Kline in Omaha. On Aug. 29, 1997, he was united in marriage to Nicki Fushia at York. Steve passed away doing what he loved to do, driving the open road. Steve was a prankster, a fun loving, great person. He lit up the room with his big personality, and made everyone feel they were part of his family. You were guaranteed a smile, and laugh when around Steve, his heart was as big as his personality. Everybody had a friend in Steve, and if Steve knew you, you were loved.

Steve is survived by his wife, Nicki of Stromsburg; children, Cameron Tuttle of Lincoln, Tanner, Izzy and Ava Kline all of Stromsburg and Amber Kline of Thedford; his parents, Larry and Sharon Kline of York; sister, Sheryl (Jessie) Barnett of Stromsburg and brother, Jeff (Karen) Kline of York. He is also survived by sisters-in law, Julie (Troy) Brown of Gretna, Danette McConnel of Pennsylvania and Brittany (Justin) Hoeft of Omaha; brother-in-law, Ryan (Nicole) Fushia of Ohiowa and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Korbyn Fushia.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Metz Chapel, York. Private family inurnment at a later date. Friends are encouraged to watch Steve’s memorial service livestreamed on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook Page. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating (25% occupancy), 6 feet of separation between household units and masks required. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.