Ronald Florea

After retiring from teaching in 1993, Ron and Les enjoyed traveling, especially to tropical islands. He also worked many hours on the Hamilton Community Foundation Board, serving in many capacities.

Ron and Leslie moved to Ord in 2001 where they spent many hours on the Calamus fishing and taking their childrens’ families boating and tubing. Ron was especially fond of his horse, Winston, and the two embarked on numerous trail rides.

In 2005 the couple moved to Stromsburg, living there until their move to York in 2015. While in Stromsburg, Ron was very involved civically and in 2013 was crowned Midsommer Swedish Festival King.

God and church were extremely important in Ron’s life and he served in various capacities on church boards and committees over the years.

The American Legion, VFW and his time spent in the army were also important aspects of Ron’s life. The countless hours he volunteered to these organizations were acts of love given for those who have served.

Ron will always be loved and missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Galen Maresh of York, son and daughter-in-law, John and Valerie Florea of Lenexa, Kan. and son Mike Florea of York. Grandchildren left to cherish his memory are Justin Maresh and fiancee Nikki Thomas of Crested Butte, Colo., Allison Maresh and spouse Kelly Malone of Santa Fe, N.M., Alex Maresh of Santa Fe, N.M., Lauren Florea and fiance Kal Safy of Manchester, England and Casey Florea of Lenexa, Kan. Brother-in-law, Gary Wintermute and wife Joan of Hastings; sister-in-law, Dianne Wintermute of Holdrege and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie; parents, John and Imogene Florea and sister Dorothy Bish.