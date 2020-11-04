Rick Chrisman, age 64 of York, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Stromsburg.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID 19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks are encouraged. Ricks service will be webcast live on the church’s website at http://www.emmanuelyorkne.com/. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday. Memorials may be directed to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the family for later designation.
Condolences maybe left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
