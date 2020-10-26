Richard ‘Dick’ Ekwall

After his retirement, he served as the Fillmore County Superintendent of Schools in a part-time capacity for several years. He also served on several church committees as an active member of the United Methodist Church, the housing authority and nursing home committees in Fairmont. He was elected to Educational Service Unit 6, serving on the board.

An avid golfer, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast, Richard was a beloved family man and dear friend to many. He spent many of his days during retirement on the golf course and on fishing trips with family. Countless hours were spent telling, listening and rehashing stories with buddies at the coffee shop and the Senior Center. A few of his many passions included: Husker football, playing cards and hosting endless holiday gatherings with family. His enjoyment of spending time with Joan, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were second to none.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bessie Ekwall; brothers, Robert; Eldon (Ed) and Ralph Ekwall; sister, Arlene and husband Vernon Meyer; sister, Norma and husband George Harris and son, Thomas.

Survivors include his wife of over 70 years, Joan; children, Stephen Ekwall of Omaha, David Ekwall of Grafton, Sharon and husband Robert Hair of Omaha; grandchildren, Shawn and wife Megan of Waverly, Christopher of Lincoln, Nicole of Denver, Colo. and Matthew Kellie of San Francisco, Calif.; step-granddaughter, Erica Hair of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Landon and Nolan Ekwall of Waverly and Elijah Kellie of San Francisco, Calif. as well as many beloved friends and relatives.