Leabert Reetz

On Aug.31, 1947 he was united in marriage to Mildred Markworth at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. They resided on their family farm near Benedict where they would be blessed with over 71 years of marriage. Leabert was a lifelong farmer and drove school bus for many years. He enjoyed photography and developing his own pictures. He loved to hunt and fish and always had his favorite dog alongside. Many early dates and family outings were spent fishing on the banks of the Blue River and Lincoln Creek along with a picnic lunch. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger days and continued to watch baseball and Husker football throughout his life. He had a great passion for gardening which he continued to enjoy well into his retirement. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and joining in all their activities.