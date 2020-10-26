Keith Brumbaugh

Keith A. Brumbaugh, age 59, of Independence, Mo. passed away Saturday, Oct.10, 2020. He was born June 5, 1961 to Carroll “Pete” and Arleen (Stettner) Brumbaugh in York.

He is survived by his son Kaleb and his daughter Kambrij Brumbaugh. Also surviving are his brothers, Mike and Jim (Peggy) Brumbaugh; sisters, Marcia (Michael) Patterson and Kathy (Ripper) Zeliff.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Konni Brumbaugh.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Plainfield Cemetery west of Bradshaw. Keith has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online condolences can be sent to Keith’s family at www.metzmortuary.com

Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.