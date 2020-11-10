Judith ‘Judy’ Deremer

Judith “Judy” Irene Deremer, 75, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on April 12, 1945 in Stromsburg, to Bayard and Cynthia (Hattel) Heins. She attended school at Waco graduating in 1964. On April 24, 1965, Judy was united in marriage to William D. Deremer at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. She worked for the Utica Community Care Center for over 30 years, retiring in 2018.

In her free time, Judy loved gardening, canning and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and great granddaughters playing Yahtzee or teaching them how to make cookies.

She was a member of the Utica Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, William D. Deremer of Utica; daughters, Tammy (Fritz) Matlock of York and Lanette (Adam) Simmerman of Utica; sisters, Joyce Rucsdaeschel of Seward and Yvonne (Allen) Stuhr of Waco; grandchildren, Jessica Wagner, Jackie (Robert) Corner, Abby Flowerday, Kimberly (Lincoln) Havranek, Chelsea (Matt) Robinson and Cheyenna (Nick) Babcock; great-grandchildren, Kristi Corner, Samantha Corner and Raven Wagner.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Bayard and Cynthia Heins and parents-in-law, William G. and Ruth Deremer.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica with Pastor Jon Dunbar officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Utica Cemetery in Utica. The service will be live streamed at www.live.stpaulutica.com. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 13 from 1 – 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m.