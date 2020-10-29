Howard Propheter

Howard L. Propheter, age 71 of York, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born Nov. 3, 1948 in Wathena, Kan., to Clyde and Alice (Deverill) Propheter. In March of 1980 Howard was united in marriage to Carlene Unruh in Emporia, Kan.
Howard retired in 2009 as a Mechanical Engineer at Altec Industries. He was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church in St Joseph, Mo., a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wathena, Kan. and was an alumni of the University of Kansas. Howard loved spending time with his grandchildren and working on his farm.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Lindsey) Propheter of York and his grandchildren, Jonah, Eli, Hannah, Leah and Caleb.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Visitation is scheduled from 1 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York. Services and burial will follow in Wathena, Kan. with Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged.
Condolences maybe left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.