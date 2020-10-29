Howard Propheter

Howard L. Propheter, age 71 of York, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born Nov. 3, 1948 in Wathena, Kan., to Clyde and Alice (Deverill) Propheter. In March of 1980 Howard was united in marriage to Carlene Unruh in Emporia, Kan.

Howard retired in 2009 as a Mechanical Engineer at Altec Industries. He was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church in St Joseph, Mo., a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wathena, Kan. and was an alumni of the University of Kansas. Howard loved spending time with his grandchildren and working on his farm.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Lindsey) Propheter of York and his grandchildren, Jonah, Eli, Hannah, Leah and Caleb.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York. Services and burial will follow in Wathena, Kan. with Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged.

Condolences maybe left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.