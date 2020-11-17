Harold Ostrander

Harold C. Ostrander, age 89 of York, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at York. He was born on Jan. 14, 1931 to Frank E. and Ethel (Pace) Ostrander in Bellwood. Harold served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1952-1954. He was then united in marriage to Eva Piper on Oct. 30, 1955 in Benedict.

Harold was employed by Farmland Industries, managing the Benedict and Lawrence Coops for 30 years. He was a member of the Benedict United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Polk American Legion the VFW and Disabled Veterans. He enjoyed coaching baseball, renovating his family’s homes, dancing, and socializing over coffee at McDonalds.

Harold is survived by his wife, Eva of York; son, Marty (Cathy) Ostrander of Sutton; daughter, Sue Ostrander of Lincoln; son, Howard (Mary) Ostrander of Hastings; grandchildren: Clinton (Angela) Ostrander, Melissa (Dave) Conyers, Kimberly Lopez, Spencer Ostrander, Devin (Nikki) Ostrander and Simon (Stefanie Ferguson) Ostrander; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Garret, Kaysen, Dawson, Kellan, Madelyn, Abigail, Gianna, Emmitt, and Gunner. Also surviving are his siblings: Elsie Stromburg of Genoa, Frank Ostrander of Polk, James Ostrander of Ord, Nadine Wilcox of Arlington, Robert Ostrander of Lincoln and Lois Champoux of Lincoln.