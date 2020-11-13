 Skip to main content
Gale Thomsen
Gale Thomsen

Exeter resident, 78

Gale Thomsen

Gale Thomsen

Gale Bryce Thomsen, 78, of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Fairmont. He was born on April 29, 1942 to Fred and Anna (Due) Thomsen in Cordova.

Survivors include his wife Cynthia Thomsen of Exeter; sons, Tim Thomsen of Texarkana, Texas and Neal and Tara Thomsen of Palmyra; brother, Vernon and Grace Thomsen of Gretna; grandchildren, MacKenzie, Paxton and Bristol; great-grandchild, A.J.; sister-in-law, Lois Thomsen of Exeter and brother-in-law, Dan and Lana Wilken of Beatrice.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cordova with Pastor Michele Kanzakl officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Zastrow Cemetery in Cordova. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

