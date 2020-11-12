Erland R. Thieszen, age 76, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at home in Henderson. He was born Aug. 17, 1944 in rural Henderson to Aaron E. and Helen (Epp) Thieszen. Erland worked as a farmer, an electrician, and was a current employee of Metz Mortuary in Henderson. He also served his country as a member of the Marine Corp Reserves.

April 7, 1967, Erland was united in marriage to Glenda Epp in Henderson. She died on March 4, 1986. He was also united in marriage to Ruth Ann Funk on Nov. 26, 1994 in Hillsboro, Kan. She died Aug. 4, 2007. Erland was an active member of Living Hope Church in Henderson, where he served on the care team. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making toys and canes.

He is survived by his son, Micah (Angie) Thieszen of Millersburg, Ind.; daughters, Judi (Jerry) Kroeker of Viborg, S.D., Kristi Thieszen of Seattle, Wash., Sara (Gilbert) Collins of Princeton, N.J. and Rachel (Charlie) Pahl of Topeka, Kan. His step-children include: Tim (Malia) Peters of Monrovia, Calif., Rhonda (Rick) Brown of Newton, Kan. and Angie (Matt) Penner of Wichita, Kan.