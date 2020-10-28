Elizabeth ‘Bette’ Huegel

Elizabeth Huegel, fondly called Bette, 78, of York, died on Oct. 23, 2020 at Tiffany Square in Grand Island. Bette was born in Russell, Kan. on May 29, 1942 to her loving parents, George and Vivian Baxter. George was the business teacher and football coach at Russell High School and Vivian taught calculus at Fort Hays State.
Bette graduated from Russell, Kan. High School and then graduated from Kansas State University. After graduation, Bette moved to Denver, Colo. and was an oil and gas buyer and marketer for Shell Oil and then Permian Oil for 28 years. She married Dick Huegel in 1978 and assisted him in his career as an antique watch and clock specialist - buying, selling, collecting, and fixing. Dick and Bette moved to York, Dick’s hometown, in 2000 to assist Dick’s mother. Bette and Dick loved York and spent many happy years there.
Bette was the family historian and did a great deal of research and writing on the Baxter family history. She still found time to do the New York Times and the LA Times crossword puzzles every day.
Left to cherish her memory and remember her great wit and bountiful kindness are her brother and sister-in-law, James and Gail Baxter; step-daughter, Brenda Vogel and husband Ron; step-son, Charles Huegel; step-granddaughter, Hailey Vogel; niece, Laura Harrison and husband Scott and sons Elliott and Grant; niece, Suzanne Baxter and husband Andrew Slopsema and niece, Sue Schutte and husband Alan; cousin and caregiver, Liana Steele and husband Roger Steele and other cousins and many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2009 and sister, Virginia Baxter Wright of Washington, D.C. in 2015.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Private inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, York. A memorial scholarship will be set up for Elizabeth Baxter Huegel at the Russell High School Foundation. Memorials may be sent to Liana Steele at PO Box 5104 Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
