William F. “Bill” Cudaback, 68, of Exeter, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home near Exeter.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1951 to Clarence and Agnes (Becker) Cudaback in York.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Cudaback of Exeter; sons, Brandon Cudaback of Omaha and Chad Cudaback of Lincoln; brothers, Larry and Bonnie Cudaback of Exeter and Roger and Sharon Cudaback of Exeter; father and mother-in-law, Don and Barbara Suhr of Seward.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Exeter with Father Brendan Kelly officiating.. A Rosary Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Graveside services will take place at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. There will be no visitation as Bill chose to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church or the Exeter Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
