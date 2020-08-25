Death, Wayne Kaeding

Wayne Ehlers Kaeding, 99, passed away Aug. 19, 2020 in Lincoln. Wayne was born on a farm northeast of York on Sept. 14, 1920. He was the tenth of 11 children born to Frederick Wilhelm and Johanna W. (Ehlers) Kaeding.
He was a graduate of Benedict High School and York College, where, along with his brother Jim, he was a standout basketball player. He and his six brothers also played semi-professional baseball on several southeast Nebraska town teams. Wayne’s prowess as a center-fielder was recognized by his induction into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Wayne spent his career in Beatrice where he positively impacted the lives of thousands of young people as a coach, teacher, principal and sports official for 37 years.
On Jan. 25, 1947 he married Ellen Marie Meyer in York. She predeceased him in January 1996. The last member of his large farm family, Wayne was also preceded in death by his 10 siblings and their spouses: Myrtle (Fred) Wolf, Walter (Myrtle Dyrseth), Lulu (Humphrey) Knight, Larry (Violet Akerman), Irene (John) Smalldon, William (Frances Ramsey), George (Ruth Osborne), Opal, Merle (Evelyn Chrisman), and James (Arleen Johnson).
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Ian Duncanson of Lincoln; two grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 14 at 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
A longer obituary is online at www.lincolnfh.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.