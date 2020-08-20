Walter Wayne Ott, age 85 of Henderson, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Henderson.
A full obituary to follow.
Graveside services are scheduled for 9:45 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery, Henderson. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Bethesda Mennonite Church, Henderson, with the church livestreaming the service on their website. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation will be held from 1 – 9 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary in Henderson. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, Henderson is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Ott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
