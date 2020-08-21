Death, Walter Ott

Walter Wayne Ott, age 85, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Henderson.
He was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Henderson, to Henry C. and Helena Peters Ott. He attended District 31 school through 8th grade and graduated from high school in 1952. He played football at and attended Bethel College in Newton, Kan. Walt was baptized June 1, 1952, by Rev. Arnold Nickel and was a long-time member of Bethesda Mennonite Church. On Aug. 5, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marlene Friesen in Henderson and to this marriage six children were born: Debra Lynn, Calvin, Glen, Randy, Steve and Doug.
Walt was a farmer and enjoyed raising livestock. He was very involved in his community as a member on the school board, a 4-H Leader, serving at Nebraska’s MCC Sale, and was a member of the York County Cattleman’s Association, previously recognized as producer of the year. After retirement, he enjoyed helping his sons during harvest. He enjoyed collecting antiques, but most of all, spending time with his family and enjoying their activities.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene of Henderson; five sons: Calvin (Cindy Pace) Ott of Seattle, Wash.; Glen (Tammy) Ott of Henderson and their children, Alyssa (Rick) Bartek, Kayla Ott, Emily (Trey) Brown and Kyle Ott; Randy (Christine) Ott of Papillion and their children, Jacob (Brianne) Ott, Kallie (Anthony) Hubbell and Jared Ott (Keylee Bruck-Ott); Steve (Michele) Ott of Valley and their children, Megan Ott, Gunner Ott, Henry Bo Ott, and Nicole Ott and Doug Ott of Henderson; four great- grandchildren, Aiden Bartek, Adelaide Bartek, Hadden Bartek and Walter Ott; his sister, Darlene (Arvid) Janzen of Henderson; sisters-in-law, Janice Siebert, Joan (E. James) Friesen and brother-in-law, Lloyd Friesen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Debra Lynn Ott; his parents-in-law, Herman I. and Gladys Friesen and brother-in-law, Arlin Siebert.
Graveside services are scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery northeast of Henderson. A Memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Walt’s service will be livestreamed on the Bethesda Mennonite’s Church website. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to Nebraska MCC Relief Sale, Legacy Square or Henderson Ministerial Council. Visitation will be held from 1 – 9 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary in Henderson. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
