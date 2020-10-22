Death, Vernon Browitt

Vernon Lee Browitt, age 87, of York, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in York. He was born Oct. 5, 1933 in rural McCool Jct. to Elmer J. and Clara Mae (Collingham) Browitt. Vernon served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Vernon was united in marriage to Gloria Shay. He worked for the United State Post Office in San Francisco, Calif. and in York for 42 ½ years. Vernon faithfully served the churches he attended, most recently as a member of New Heights Assembly in York. Vernon enjoyed playing games and cards, riding motorcycles, and helping others.

He is survived by his son, Daniel (Sandra) Browitt of McCool Jct.; daughter, Gina (Dr. Jesse) Godding of Waxahachie, Texas. His grandchildren include, Krystal (Jeff) Rassmussen of McCool Jct. and their children Klaire, Charlotte and Samuel; Jordan (Amanda) Browitt of Funk and their children Neveah and Bentley, Karmen Browitt of Lincoln, Sean Godding of Lubbock, Texas, and Seth (Courtney) Godding of Abilene, Texas. Vernon is also survived by his sister, Judy (José) Rodriguez of Grand Island; niece, Julie (Mike) Knehans of Grand Island; nephew, Terry (Caresse) Schweitzer of Grand Island; special cousins, Don (Barb) Miller of Sun City, Ariz. along with his special friends, Vivian Nielsen and Donna Lee Talkington.