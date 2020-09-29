Death, Verna Wolfe

Verna Marie Damkroger Wolfe, daughter of Herman and Emma (Kracke) Damkroger was born on the family farm in rural DeWitt on Nov. 26, 1927.

She was baptized on Dec. 18, 1927 and confirmed on May 4, 1941.

She attended country school and graduated from DeWitt High. After attending the University of Nebraska, she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill. with post graduate hours from UNL and UNK.

On April 12, 1953 she was united in marriage to Robert L. Wolfe by Pastor Erwin Jensen at Trinity. This union was blessed with two daughters and one son Cheryl, Kathryn and Robert Jr.

After living in Omaha and Abilene, Kan. they moved to York in 1963, and here is where she taught school for twenty years. Previous to this she taught two years in Beatrice and one year in Davenport, Iowa.