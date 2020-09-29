Death, Verna Wolfe

Verna Marie Damkroger Wolfe, daughter of Herman and Emma (Kracke) Damkroger was born on the family farm in rural DeWitt on Nov. 26, 1927.
She was baptized on Dec. 18, 1927 and confirmed on May 4, 1941.
She attended country school and graduated from DeWitt High. After attending the University of Nebraska, she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill. with post graduate hours from UNL and UNK.
On April 12, 1953 she was united in marriage to Robert L. Wolfe by Pastor Erwin Jensen at Trinity. This union was blessed with two daughters and one son Cheryl, Kathryn and Robert Jr.
After living in Omaha and Abilene, Kan. they moved to York in 1963, and here is where she taught school for twenty years. Previous to this she taught two years in Beatrice and one year in Davenport, Iowa.
While teaching fourth grade in York, she was a member of the Nebraska State Council of International Reading Association; Presenter at the 1974 Helpmobile; past Vice-President of the Nebraska State Council for Social Studies; York County Historical Association; recipient of the first Golden Apple Award, an award recognizing the York School District; Golden Apple Award from KGIN/KOLN of Lincoln; awarded the Cooper Foundation Award, a unit titled “Native Nebraska” and presenter at the Planning, Presenting, and Evaluation for Upper and Intermediate Classes at Concordia Teacher College. Verna was selected as the Yorkfest Queen for the 2000-2001 year. She loved her students and was present to many of their high school graduations as well as many of their weddings.
Upon her retirement Verna became Executive Director of the York Community Foundation for five years. She kept herself busy doing various volunteer jobs at Emmanuel Lutheran, Stephen Ministry, Board member of the Kilgore Library, mentor for Teammates, York Adopt-A-Pet, York Chamber of Commerce, and York County Visitor’s Bureau. She enjoyed her time with PEO Chapter HH, Book Club, Garden Club and Bridge groups. She loved to garden, sew, making quilts for all her nine grandchildren, and entertaining for holidays. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends.
After 92 years of God’s blessings, God took her soul to Himself on Sept. 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; one sister, Eunice Peterson; one sister-in-law, Orlethia Abbott and four brothers-in-law, George Flebbe, Lowell Schuerman, Rex Peterson and Chuck Leffler.
Surviving and mourning her loss while rejoicing in her gain are three children: Cheryl (Rich) Tonniges of Kearney, Kathryn (Kevin) Sevcik of Northfield, Minn. and Robert Wolfe Jr. of Arkansas City, Kan. Her grandchildren include: Drew (Krista) Tonniges, Kyle (Brenda) Tonniges, Ashley (David) Winkelbauer, Sarah (Abhishek) Tummala, Michael (Blair) Sevcik, Lauren (Kevin) Klee, Emily (Zak) Sagstetter and Alex Wolfe and MacKenzie Wolfe, along with 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, LaVera Flebbe of Lee Summit, Mo. and Hermine Leffler of Lincoln along with many nieces and nephews.
Verna will be greatly missed not only by her family, but by the many people whose lives she touched through the organizations she belonged to, her classroom, and her church.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary. Verna’s service will be broadcast on the church’s website at www.emmanuelyorkne.com. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks strongly encouraged.
Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Wessel’s Living History Farm, York Community Foundation, or York Public Schools Foundation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.