Death, Timothy ‘Tim’ Rhoades

Timothy “Tim” Luther Rhoades, age 52 of Columbus, died Friday, Sept.11, 2020 at his home in Columbus.
He was born Oct. 15, 1967 in Osceola to Larry and Donna Rhoades. He graduated from Benedict, High School Class of 1986 and then joined the Nebraska National Guard, going thru basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and AIT in Fort Gordon, Ga.
He was employed at Bectin Dickinson in Columbus for 21 years until his retirement. He was an avid Husker fan and loved the Minnesota Vikings. Tim had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by his family.
Left to mourn his absence are his two children, Kaylee Rhoades of West Point and Kurt (Katie) Kiser of Kimball; grandchildren, Elizabeth, William and Jamison Kiser all of Kimball; parents, Larry and Donna Rhoades of York; two brothers, Ken Rhoades of Omaha and Dan (Sharon) Rhoades of Seward; niece, Rebecca Rhoades and nephew, Jacob Rhoades both of Seward; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Also left to mourn is his dog Roberto.
A Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in York. In honor of Tim’s love for Nebraska Football, please feel free to wear your favorite Husker gear. There will be no viewing as it was Tim’s wish to be cremated; however, there will be a public visitation and book signing between 4 and 8 p.m., Thursday evening at the mortuary in York. COVID -19 funeral guidelines will be applied with masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Met Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.