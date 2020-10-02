Death, Thomas Nuss

Sutton resident Thomas Nuss, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Legacy Square in Henderson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton with Pastor Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 – 8 p.m., with the family present from 4 – 6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com

Thomas (Tom) Nuss was born on Dec. 16, 1930, to Hilmar and Hilda (Griess) Nuss at his parent’s home North of Sutton. He was the third child out of eleven. He received his education at a country school until the 8th grade when he quit school to help on the family farm. Tom was married to Leola Griess on April 26, 1951, at her parent’s home north of Sutton.

Tom helped several farmers in his younger years, including Ted Schroetlin by shelling corn and Wayne Moore with his grain bins. He also helped at the Sutton Sale Barn. During the winter, he worked at Gordy Gowen’s Gas Station while also working his own farm.