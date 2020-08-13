Thayne E. Stewart, age 80, of Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Norfolk.
He was born June 8, 1940 in Lincoln, Kan. to Glen and Irene (Nible) Stewart. On Nov. 12, 1960, he was united in marriage to Edith Jensen in York.
Thayne worked as a Superintendent for Borton Inc. for 45 years, and lived in 22 different states. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and working. He was a former member of the Eagle’s Club in Norfolk.
He is survived by his wife, Edith of Norfolk; daughter, Cathy (Gary) Love of Norfolk; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Don Stewart of Houston, Texas along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Glen and Dale Stewart and his brothers,Wayne, Harold, Harlen and Dale.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with Chaplain Aaron Phillips officiating. Thayne has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Inurnment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
