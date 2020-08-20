Sylvia E. Lauderbaugh, age 94, formerly of Iowa City died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Solon Care Center in Solon, Iowa.
Sylvia Elsie Carrier was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Liverpool, England the son of Joseph Arnold and Gwendoline Norah (Roberts) Carrier. Sylvia met this young United States Army soldier while he was serving in England during WWII. Lewis F. Lauderbaugh began courting Sylvia, proposed to her with wedding plans in the making. Lewis’s Army company was ordered back to the states, and that was thought to be the end of their relationship. Lewis returned to his home in Nebraska, Sylvia remained in England, both heartbroken never expecting to see each other again. Months later, Sylvia received a letter from Lewis asking her to come to America and marry him, if she was still interested. She accepted his request, came to Ogallala and married the love of her life on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949.
The couple moved to the Iowa City area where Lewis attended the University of Iowa and later worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital and HyVee while he and Sylvia and family farmed south of Solon, Iowa. The couple moved to York in 1982 where they owned and operated Lauderbaugh’s Bakery for 15 years. Sylvia returned to the Iowa City area after Lewis’s death, in 2008 to be near more family.
Her family includes her children, Arnold Lauderbaugh (Verlee), Lucinda Rogers (Bob), Richard Lauderbaugh (Chris) and Eunice Stroud; grandchildren, Angela Duster (Mike), Todd Lauderbaugh (Mandy), Darci Cray (Jason), Charmane Curry (Ben), John Peterson, Tammy Breuer (Joe), Michael Lauderbaugh, Susan Lauderbaugh, Kelley Adkins (Malik) and Justin Stroud (Morgan); 12 great grandchildren and sister, Eunice Bennion and brother, Ian Carrier both of Great Britain; and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis; infant son, David Ian and brother, David.
Private family services will be held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with burial to take place in Ogallala. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.