Sydnee Ann Sallach, 19, of Callaway, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Callaway District Hospital as a result of an automobile accident.
Sydnee was born April 3, 2001 in Kearney, Nebraska, to Shane and Kimberly (Obermier) Sallach. She received her education from Callaway Public Schools where she excelled in volleyball, one act plays and graduated from Callaway High School with the class of 2019. She then pursued higher education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney. Sydnee earned her C.N.A. and worked at the Callaway Good Life Center.
Those who knew Sydnee can attest to her heart of gold; she would light up a room with her beautiful smile, beautiful brown eyes and had a selfless soul. She loved spending time with her friends, listening to music and attending concerts. She always looked forward to going to the beach and she enjoyed watching her favorite shows on Netflix.
Sydnee was an active member of Youth Group at the United Methodist Church in Callaway.
Sydnee leaves to celebrate her life, her parents, Kim and Shane Sallach of Callaway; sister, Jessie and brother, Joey of Callaway; grandparents, Bill (Shirley) Obermier of Waco and Connie (Roy) “Pete” Sallach of Albion; great-grandmother, JoAnn Kunzman of Albion; her aunts and uncles, Cindy Obermier (Steve Joekel) of Omaha, Jeff (Danik) Obermier of Waco, Missy (Shane) Hatcher of Kearney, Jamie (Sean) Kohl of Albion, Betsy (Ron) Harris of Albion and Craig (Chelsea) Sallach of Bartlett; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Ardith Sallach.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Callaway Community Center with Pastor Shanon Williams, officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Callaway United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
