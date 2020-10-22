Death, Shirley Morris

Shirley Isle Morris, age 95, of Stromsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Stromsburg. She was born June 2, 1925 in rural Stromsburg to Eli and Isle (Seymour) Johnson. Shirley was a School Teacher in District 66 for three years and was a Homemaker. On June 2, 1944 Shirley was united in marriage to Lee Morris in Mesa, Ariz.

Shirley enjoyed playing the piano, and was the pianist in the weekly “sing along group” at the Covenant Home for 40 years. She was a member of the Arborville United Church of Christ, Ladies Missionary and the Vince Gill fan club. She loved coffee, being with family, and cooking. Shirley enjoyed nature and traveling south two months every year with her husband.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Jan) Morris of Benedict, Steve (Mindy) Morris of Grand Island, Tom (Cathy) Morris of Sydney, Australia; daughter, Linda (Earl) Fuehrer of Benedict. Shirley is survived by fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Coral Boden of Stromsburg; sister-in-law, Janet Morris of Stromsburg and a host of friends and other relatives.