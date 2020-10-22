Death, Shirley Morris

Shirley Isle Morris, age 95, of Stromsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Stromsburg. She was born June 2, 1925 in rural Stromsburg to Eli and Isle (Seymour) Johnson. Shirley was a School Teacher in District 66 for three years and was a Homemaker. On June 2, 1944 Shirley was united in marriage to Lee Morris in Mesa, Ariz.
Shirley enjoyed playing the piano, and was the pianist in the weekly “sing along group” at the Covenant Home for 40 years. She was a member of the Arborville United Church of Christ, Ladies Missionary and the Vince Gill fan club. She loved coffee, being with family, and cooking. Shirley enjoyed nature and traveling south two months every year with her husband.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Jan) Morris of Benedict, Steve (Mindy) Morris of Grand Island, Tom (Cathy) Morris of Sydney, Australia; daughter, Linda (Earl) Fuehrer of Benedict. Shirley is survived by fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Coral Boden of Stromsburg; sister-in-law, Janet Morris of Stromsburg and a host of friends and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Brian Fuehrer; seven sisters, Merna Nowell, infant sister, Margaret Johnson, Elnore Hanson, Blanche Schofield, Bonnie Beth Johnson, Rogene Dickson, Wanda Larson and three brothers, Clifton, Curtis, and Rolland Johnson.
Private family services are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Metz Chapel in York, with Reverend Jay Dee Scamehorn officiating. A public graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. in the Arborville Cemetery near Polk. Visitation will be from 1- 8 p.m., on Sunday at the mortuary. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Shirley’s funeral service will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences maybe left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.