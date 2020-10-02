Death, Sharon Ellison

Sharon L. Ellison, age 71, of York, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in Lincoln.

Sharon was born Jan. 24, 1949 in Nocona, Texas to Raymond and Joyce (Morgan) Tripp. At three years of age her family moved to Oklahoma City, Okla. where she attended and graduated from Putnam City Schools. She then graduated from Warr Acres Beauty College in Warr Acres, Okla. Sharon worked as a beautician until she had to quit for health reason. Sharon was a charter member of Great Plains Community Church in Goehner.

On May 21, 1967, Sharon married the love of her life, Jerry Ellison in Oklahoma City. To this union two sons were born, Kevin and Brent. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family, especially with her sisters.