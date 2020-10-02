Death, Sharon Ellison

Sharon L. Ellison, age 71, of York, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in Lincoln.
Sharon was born Jan. 24, 1949 in Nocona, Texas to Raymond and Joyce (Morgan) Tripp. At three years of age her family moved to Oklahoma City, Okla. where she attended and graduated from Putnam City Schools. She then graduated from Warr Acres Beauty College in Warr Acres, Okla. Sharon worked as a beautician until she had to quit for health reason. Sharon was a charter member of Great Plains Community Church in Goehner.
On May 21, 1967, Sharon married the love of her life, Jerry Ellison in Oklahoma City. To this union two sons were born, Kevin and Brent. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family, especially with her sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry of York; sons, Kevin Ellison and special friend Loretta Bellows of McCool Jct. and Brent and his wife Denise Ellison of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Ashlen Ellison of Fayetteville, Ark. and Dayne Ellison of Overland Park, Kan.; step-granddaughters, Riley and Drew George, both of Overland Park, Kan. She is also survived by her sisters, Sandra (David) Grady of Wellston, Okla., Sylvia (Gerald) Janes of Wellston, Okla. and Stephanie Brakebill of Blanchard, Okla.; brothers-in-law, Gaylord Ellison of Waco, Dale (Michelle) Ellison of Yukon, Okla. and Carl Odle of Bethany, Okla.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Kelley of Edmond, Okla., Laura Grace (Jack) Fox of Springfield, Ill., Jeanette (Rod) Cronan of Plano, Texas and Donna Ellison of Gresham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Elsie Ellison; brothers-in-law, Ronald Ellison and Tom Kelley and sister-in-law, Sharon Odle.
Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, York. A Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Great Plains Community Church, Goehner. Sharon’s memorial service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
