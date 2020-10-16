Death, Sandra ‘Sandi’ Brunssen

Sandra “Sandi” L. Brunssen, age 65, of Henderson, died Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born Sept. 27, 1955 in Scotland, S.D. to Harvey and Florence (Deming) Baltzer. Sandi was a graduate of the University of South Dakota at Springfield. She worked as a cook at Heartland Schools, among several other places. Sandi was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. She enjoyed collecting coffee mugs, gardening, flowers, baking, and attending her grandchildren’s events. On March 4, 1978 Sandi was united in marriage to Steve Brunssen at Scotland, S.D.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Steve of Henderson; son, Jeremy (Lisa) Brunssen of Springfield; daughters, Melissa (Adam) Gittins of Neola, Iowa and Rebecca (Dustin) Green of Malcolm. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brodie and Leah Brunssen, Lane, Natalie, and Wyatt Gittins, Grace, Kyler and Emma Green, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Perry.