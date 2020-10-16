Death, Sandra ‘Sandi’ Brunssen

Sandra “Sandi” L. Brunssen, age 65, of Henderson, died Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born Sept. 27, 1955 in Scotland, S.D. to Harvey and Florence (Deming) Baltzer. Sandi was a graduate of the University of South Dakota at Springfield. She worked as a cook at Heartland Schools, among several other places. Sandi was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. She enjoyed collecting coffee mugs, gardening, flowers, baking, and attending her grandchildren’s events. On March 4, 1978 Sandi was united in marriage to Steve Brunssen at Scotland, S.D.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Steve of Henderson; son, Jeremy (Lisa) Brunssen of Springfield; daughters, Melissa (Adam) Gittins of Neola, Iowa and Rebecca (Dustin) Green of Malcolm. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brodie and Leah Brunssen, Lane, Natalie, and Wyatt Gittins, Grace, Kyler and Emma Green, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Perry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, York. Sandi’s service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook Page. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Omaha Children’s Hospital or to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
