Death, Ronald ‘Ron’ Ostergard

Ronald Lee (Ron) Ostergard, 80, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020 surrounded by his family at Gothenburg Health.
Ron was born April 2, 1940, six minutes after his twin brother Don. Ron was the last of six sons born to Harry and Ilene Ostergard. Ron grew up on a ranch in Custer County where he developed his love of the outdoors and his passion for fishing and hunting. Ron attended the Etna country school and graduated from the Gothenburg High School and was a member of the State Championship Track team his senior year.
After graduation Ron joined his father and brothers on the farm. He married Kayleen Strayer in 1959. Together they had four children Tonn, Wendy, Roben and Anslee.
Ron had a second career when he joined Sunflower Carriers in York as Director of Safety. After retiring, Ron and Kayleen returned to Gothenburg to reunite with family and their lifelong friends and enjoy his golden years.
Preceding Ron in death were his parents; brothers, Don (husband of Sue Ostergard), Jim and wife Betty Ostergard, Dick (husband of Connie), Jack and wife Mary; his parents-in-law Gayle and Eileen Strayer; sisters-in-law Susan Strayer and Joan Ostergard (wife of Larry Ostergard); daughter-in-law Jill Larson; nephew Steve Ostergard.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kayleen; children, Tonn (Holly), Wendy Lundstrom (Todd), Roben (Stephanie), Anslee Steenken (Tyler); brother, Larry Ostergard; sisters-in-law, Connie and Sue Ostergard; sister-in-law, Vicki and husband Jerry Schnacker; grandchildren, Halley Kruse and Winston Ostergard, Andy and Mitch Lundstrom, Abby Sabin, Alexa Libal, Stefen Ostergard, Harper, Finn and Lennon Steenken; great-grandchildren, Avery and Will Ostergard, Hattie Kruse, Chandler, Evie and Ella Lundstrom, Dawson Ostergard, Jaxon Earll along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Gothenburg Senior Center and Gothenburg Hospital Foundation.
Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m.
Services for family only will be held on Monday, Aug. 31 in Gothenburg.
Interment will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg.
