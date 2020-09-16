Death, Ronald Ellison

Ronald Odell Ellison, age 81, of rural Gresham, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept.17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, York immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg have been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com
