Death, Rod Armstrong

Rod L. Armstrong, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Sun City, Ariz. after battling Multiple Myeloma for four years.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York, with the Rev. Father John Sullivan officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, York. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Rod’s wishes to be cremated. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Rod’s service will be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York Adopt-A-Pet or direct to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.