Death, Rod Armstrong
Death, Rod Armstrong

Sun City, Ariz., 82

Rod L. Armstrong, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Sun City, Ariz. after battling Multiple Myeloma for four years.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York, with the Rev. Father John Sullivan officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, York. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Rod’s wishes to be cremated. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Rod’s service will be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York Adopt-A-Pet or direct to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Rodney Lee Armstrong

