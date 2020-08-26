Death, Robert W. Sullivan

A Graveside Service was attended by family for Robert W. Sullivan on Aug. 6, 2020, who died on April 18, 2020.
Bob and Betty Sullivan were laid to rest together at the Central City Cemetery. The family was served by All Faiths Funeral Home. Thank you for the food, cards,
flowers and memorials. Memorials were donated to the Palmer United Methodist Church and Parkinson’s Nebraska.
A special thank you to Primrose Retirement, Tiffany Square and Aseracare throughout this journey of life.
Forever in our hearts.
The Family of Bob & Betty Sullivan
